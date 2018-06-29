Hopewell man, four dogs die in house fire

A Hopewell man and four dogs died in a house fire Thursday night. (Source: file photo)

A Hopewell man and four dogs are dead following a late-night fire Thursday.

Hopewell Fire Chief Donny Hunter said crews responded around 10:16 p.m. Thursday to the report of a house fire in the 200 block of South 9th Street.

On the way to the scene crews were advised there was a man and several dogs inside.

"Units arrived on scene in four minutes and found heavy fire conditions coming from the front door and several windows," Hunter said.

The man was quickly found in the home, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hopewell Animal Control responded to assist with the removal of the deceased dogs in the home.

Prince George Fire and EMS also responded to the call and Fort Lee Fire assisted with other calls while this situation unfolded.

"It was an all around team effort that gave every possible chance for a better outcome that unfortunately didn’t turnout that way," Hunter said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family that suffered the loss."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

