D Michal Kempny re-signs with Capitals for $10M, 4 years

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - Defenseman Michal Kempny has re-signed with the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals for $10 million over four years.
The team announced the deal Friday.
Washington picked up Kempny from the Chicago Blackhawks at the trade deadline for a 2018 third-round draft pick.
He was helpful during the Capitals' postseason run to their first title, getting two goals and three assists while averaging more than 17½ minutes per game as a top-four defenseman.
The 27-year-old from the Czech Republic is the latest in a series of players to remain with Washington this offseason, instead of joining a new team. That includes top defenseman John Carlson and winger Devante Smith-Pelly.
