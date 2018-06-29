Police: Don't drink and boat during holiday weekend

Police will be out patrolling for intoxicated boaters. (Source: NBC12)

"Operation Dry Water" sounds like a contradiction, but it’s a national effort to keep boaters safe across the country, as we head into the holiday weekend.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fishers (DGIF) warns if you can get in trouble for drinking and driving in a car, you can also get in trouble for it in a boat.

"We have zero tolerance for any type of operation of a motorboat [involving] alcohol or drugs," said Ryan Schuler, Conservation Police Lt. "This is a weekend when we focus pretty much all of our resources on those type of violations."

DGIF says the Fourth of July and the weekend leading up to it are the busiest days for water activities in Virginia. If you plan on getting boozy on your boat, have a designated captain.

"An intoxicated or impaired boater usually becomes an intoxicated or impaired driver, because usually they’re towing their boat to and from the boat landing, and if they’re impaired in the water, they’ll be impaired on the road," said Schuler.

Alcohol isn’t the only safety hazard. The department says you need to check your vessel before setting sail. That includes everything from checking for technical issues and equipping it with the right amount of life jackets.

"Your fire extinguishers are in good condition, tell somebody when you’re leaving and when to expect you back," said Schuler.

Once you’re in the water, officers say you have to stay on high alert - boating at the indicated speed - as the river is calm in some places and violent in others.

"Sometimes the logs, you can see them visible on the surface, or you can see a piling," said Krista Adams, Virginia Conservation police officer.

Recent heavy rain could leave debris bobbing just below the surface.

"So make sure you’re keeping a look out and going a safe speed for the area you’re in," said Adams.

The bottom line: most boat-related injuries or arrests are 100 percent preventable.

To check the river’s conditions, head to americanwhitewater.com.

If you see large waves, it’s probably best to stay on dry land.

