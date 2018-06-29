Sidewalk to be constructed along Old Hundred Road

A student walking to school was clipped by an SUV in February 2017. (Source: NBC12)

A sidewalk will be constructed near Clover Hill High School where a pedestrian was struck last year.

In February 2017, a girl was walking to school when along the 3400 block of Old Hundred Road when she was clipped by an SUV’s passenger side mirror.

The girl was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Following the incident, Chesterfield County applied for a $720,000 grant to construct sidewalks along Old Hundred Road.

Swift Creek Middle School is also near this area, which has generated several complaints about traffic issues.

A petition was started to rectify the lack of a sidewalk along the busy street.

The grant was approved and construction on the sidewalk is expected to begin in 2020.

