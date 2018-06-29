New app offers interactive experiences for Disney guests - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

New app offers interactive experiences for Disney guests

By FREIDA FRISARO
Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - With the opening of Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studies, Walt Disney World is also offering guests a new mobile app called Play Disney Parks.

The app debuts Saturday, the same day that Toy Story Land opens to the public.

Entertainment options include interactive themed games, Disney trivia, digital achievements and music playlists.

Scott Andress is vice president of Digital Guest Experience for Disney. He explains that the app is designed to give people an alternative to a "heads down" cellphone experience. The idea is to turn wait times for rides into engaging entertainment for families and friends. It is available for iOS and Android platforms. It is free to download and use.

The app can be used at the four parks just outside Orlando and two at Disneyland Resort.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

