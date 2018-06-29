NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 29

Here’s a quick look at your morning news:
June 29, 2018
Tomorrow this Capital page will return to its steady purpose of offering readers informed opinion about the world around them. But today, we are speechless. pic.twitter.com/5HzKN2IW7Q— Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018
"We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid the light." - Plato
Police went to the home of suspected gunman Jarrod Ramos, 38, Thursday afternoon hours after taking him into custody.More >>
All lanes of both streets were closed following the crash at about 2 a.m.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Some school board members say there are already unexpected changes to the $150 million project that are raising eyebrows.More >>
The gunman, who shot through the glass doors to gain entry to the newsroom, mutilated his fingers in an effort to thwart police from getting his fingerprints.More >>
Staffers hid under desks, praying for it to end. When it did, they turned to the surreal, unthinkable task of reporting a shooting that had just targeted them.More >>
A 77-year-old Texas grandfather was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and recording it after a computer repair shop reported him to police.More >>
After months of unexplained stomach issues, pain, and weight gain a Montgomery woman now has answers.More >>
The man rammed his vehicle through the front door of a Walmart after getting into an argument, police said.More >>
The man, whom police identified as 48-year-old Minnesotan Todd Keeling, was at the stadium to install a new beer tap system he'd invented.More >>
Things did not go well for Brittany Burke, 29, who is charged with obstructing an officer and mischief.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Marshals Service will hold a joint press conference on Thursday at 11: 30 a.m. to provide an update on a shooting where a number of people have been arrested in the death of a 17-year-old student-athlete.More >>
Before being found, Kamiyah Vicks was last seen near a wooded area that borders the Lakeshore neighborhood, where the child's mother lives, in Port Wentworth.More >>
An illegal moonshine operation in Hancock County was uncovered Thursday by state authorities, who said it's the largest they've seen in quite some time.More >>
