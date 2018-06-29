NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 29 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 29

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect

Here’s a quick look at your morning news:

What’s Going On?

  • Five people were killed in a shooting at a newspaper office Thursday afternoon. Police are expected to provide updates throughout the day Friday.
  • NBC12’s Brent Solomon is in Annapolis and will be reporting on the latest developments. Investigators are looking into the suspected shooter’s background to determine his motive.
  • The victims of the shooting have all been identified, and the suspect has been charged with five counts of murder.

A Thing to Know:

  • The Capital Gazette still published a Friday edition, but its editorial page was left nearly blank.

How’s the Weather?

  • July 4 is now on the seven-day outlook, and it doesn’t look too bad right now.

What Day is It?

Say What?

Did You See the Game?

Adoptable Animal(s)

That dog won’t hunt! But she will snuggle.

Final Thought:

"We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid the light." - Plato

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly