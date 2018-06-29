China appeals to SKorea to help 'protect free trade'

BEIJING (AP) - China's No. 2 leader, Premier Li Keqiang, has appealed to Korean business leaders to help "protect free trade" in Beijing's latest effort to recruit allies for its escalating dispute with Washington.
Li told visiting CEOs on Friday that Beijing was willing to "further open up" and promote economic globalization.
They were the latest targets of a Chinese charm offensive that also has been aimed at securing European support against U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of tariff hikes in the dispute over trade and technology.
Chinese relations with Seoul are strained after Beijing destroyed retailer Lotte's business in China last year in retaliation for its sale of land to install an anti-missile system.
Li said, "China is willing to work together with Korea to protect free trade."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityMore >>
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityMore >>
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpMore >>
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpMore >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>
Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to studyMore >>
Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to studyMore >>
The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.More >>
The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.More >>
Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mysteryMore >>
A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mysteryMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingMore >>
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingMore >>