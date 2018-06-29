Investigators looking into motive for Annapolis newspaper shooting

Staffers hid under desks, praying for it to end. When it did, they turned to the surreal, unthinkable task of reporting a shooting that had just targeted them.

At least one thing was business as usual - the paper continued to publish. (Source: NBC12)

There is resolve in Annapolis, MD, after five people were shot and killed in a newspaper office Thursday afternoon.

The Capital Gazette lost five of its employees when a gunman entered the building and opened fire.

But, in at least one way, it was business and usual as an edition of the newspaper was published Friday morning just as always, displaying its commitment to keeping the public informed.

Today investigators hope to get a better idea of what may have been going through the suspected shooter’s head prior to carrying out the attack.

Police went to the home of suspected gunman Jarrod Ramos, 38, Thursday afternoon hours after taking him into custody.

Ramos is accused of bringing a shotgun into the Capital Gazette building, opening fire and killing five employees in what investigators are calling a targeted attack towards the paper.

Police are expected to hold news briefings again Friday.

