3 injured in early morning crash on Jefferson Davis Highway

Three people were injured in an early morning crash Friday at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Maury Street.

All lanes of both streets were closed following the crash at about 2 a.m.

The injuries are non-life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

