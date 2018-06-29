Astros SS Correa heading to disabled list with stiff back

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is heading to the 10-day disabled list because of a stiff back.
Correa sat out games on Tuesday and Wednesday, and wasn't in the lineup Thursday night at Tampa Bay. The Astros say he'll be put on the DL on Friday.
"He feels better, but we just need to do the right thing and get him completely symptom-free and not sore," manager A.J. Hinch said. "He's not going to be available, so we'll move forward and hopefully this is just 10 days and he'll be activated by next weekend."
Hinch said by putting Correa on the disabled list Friday, retroactive for three days, there is a possibility the 23-year-old star can be activated July 5 for a weekend series against the Chicago White Sox.
Correa is hitting .268 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs in 73 games and recently had a streak of 70 errorless games.
The Astros will make a corresponding move to fill their 25-man roster on Friday.
Marwin Gonzalez was in Houston's lineup at shortstop Thursday night.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
