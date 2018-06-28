Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|7
|2
|.778
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Danville (Braves)
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|Burlington (Royals)
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kingsport (Mets)
|7
|1
|.875
|-
|Bristol (Pirates)
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Greeneville (Astros)
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Thursday's Games
Kingsport 7, Johnson City 3
Bluefield 4, Greeneville 2
Bristol 12, Princeton 5
Pulaski 5, Burlington 1
Danville 11, Elizabethton 2
|Friday's Games
Johnson City at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Danville, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Johnson City at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Danville, 7 p.m.
A former VCU basketball star, now a professional football player, returned to Richmond Thursday to talk to campers at the Richmond Police Athletic League (PAL).
English soccer star Wayne Rooney has signed with Major League Soccer's D.C. United.
The Richmond Kickers have named one of their former players as their new head coach for the remainder of the 2018 season.
VCU forward Justin Tillman has agreed to play for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer Leagues. The Heat are scheduled to field a summer league squad in Sacramento, Calif. July 2-5 and in Las Vegas, Nev. from July 6-17.