Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 7 2 .778 -
Princeton (Rays) 4 5 .444 3
Danville (Braves) 4 5 .444 3
Pulaski (Yankees) 3 6 .333 4
Burlington (Royals) 1 8 .111 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Kingsport (Mets) 7 1 .875 -
Bristol (Pirates) 6 3 .667
Elizabethton (Twins) 5 3 .625 2
Greeneville (Astros) 3 5 .375 4
Johnson City (Cardinals) 3 5 .375 4

Thursday's Games

Kingsport 7, Johnson City 3

Bluefield 4, Greeneville 2

Bristol 12, Princeton 5

Pulaski 5, Burlington 1

Danville 11, Elizabethton 2

Friday's Games

Johnson City at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Danville, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Johnson City at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Danville, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly