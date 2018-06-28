NFL suspends Bucs QB Jameis Winston for 3 games

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has been suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
Winston says in a statement released on Facebook that the NFL informed him of their decision on Thursday.
Winston says that "in the past 2½ years my life has been filled with experiences, opportunities and events that have helped me grow, mature and learn." Winston added that he has eliminated alcohol from his life.
Winston, the first pick in the 2015 draft, has started 45 of the Bucs' past 48 games. He missed three games last season with a shoulder injury.
He will miss the Bucs' games against New Orleans, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh and will return Sept. 30 for a game at Chicago.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.More >>
Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.More >>
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityMore >>
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityMore >>
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpMore >>
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpMore >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>
Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to studyMore >>
Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to studyMore >>
The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.More >>
The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.More >>
Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mysteryMore >>
A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mysteryMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingMore >>
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingMore >>