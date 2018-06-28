Past runners-up Bouchard, Zvonareva qualify for Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) - Two past runners-up at Wimbledon, Eugenie Bouchard and Vera Zvonareva, earned their way into the main draw at the All England Club by making it through qualifying.
Bouchard, who lost to Petra Kvitova in the 2014 final, won her last match in the preliminary rounds 6-3, 6-2 against Mariana Duque-Marino on Thursday. The Canadian is ranked 191st.
In February, Bouchard settled a lawsuit against the U.S. Tennis Association related to a concussion she said she got when she fell in a locker room at the 2015 U.S. Open.
Zvonareva, beaten by Serena Williams in the 2010 Wimbledon final, got past 19-year-old American Caroline Dolehide 6-2, 6-3 in qualifying Thursday.
The 33-year-old Zvonareva, also the U.S. Open runner-up in 2010, has not played in a main draw at any Grand Slam tournament since the Australian Open in 2015. She last competed at Wimbledon the year before that.
In another qualifying match, 18-year-old American Claire Liu beat Nicole Gibbs 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon main draw for the first time, a year after winning the junior title at the grass-court major.
