Delle Donne's 3-pointer lifts Mystics over Liberty, 80-77

WASHINGTON (AP) - Elena Delle Donne hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Washington Mystics an 80-77 victory over the New York Liberty on Thursday night.
After LaToya Sanders hit two free throws to give Washington (10-5) a 77-75 lead with 17.1 seconds to play, Tina Charles banked in a short turn-around jumper to tie it about 10 seconds later. Kristi Toliver's 3-point attempt was blocked by Sugar Rodgers as time appeared to expire, but 0.6 seconds were put on the clock after video review, and Tierra Ruffin-Pratt found Delle Donne with the inbound pass for the winner.
Delle Donne led Washington with 22 points, Shatori Kimbrough-Walker had 12, and Toliver 10. The Mystics have won four in a row.
Epiphanny Prince led New York (4-10) with a season-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Charles finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Kia Vaughn had 16 points. The Liberty have lost four straight.
