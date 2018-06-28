Auf Wiedersehen: Germany is out, and now what happens?

By The Associated Press
If you had an NCAA-style World Cup bracket, the ousting of Germany probably left it busted.
The defending champions are out of the World Cup, and "PodcastOne Sports Now" guest host Tim Reynolds breaks it down with Fox Sports analyst and U.S. goalkeeping legend Tony Meola as the knockout round looms without the Germans. Meola also talks about his background in the game and his role in it now, plus what he wants to see from the Americans as they try to regroup after not being able to qualify for this World Cup.
Also back on the podcast is the AP's Chris Lehourites, again wrapping up the action from Wednesday in Russia and looking ahead to Thursday's final group-play matches.
For more AP podcasts: https://apnews.com/tag/Podcasts
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
