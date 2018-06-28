Rooney set to leave Everton, heading to US

(AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File). FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Everton's Wayne Rooney applauds fans during warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester, Engla...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) - Wayne Rooney's second spell at boyhood English team Everton maybe over after just a year.

The former England captain posted a photograph on Twitter of him giving the thumbs-up while apparently sitting on an airplane and bound for the United States. Alongside the picture was an emoji of the American flag.

The 32-year-old Rooney has been heavily linked with a move to Major League Soccer team DC United.

Rooney left Manchester United in the offseason of 2017 after signing a two-year deal with Everton, where he started his career. However, he wasn't a regular in the team last season.

He is the all-time top scorer for both United and England. He scored 208 goals in the Premier League, second only to Alan Shearer's 260.

