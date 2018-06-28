VCU basketball star Mo Alie-Cox speaks to kids at Richmond camp

A former VCU basketball star, now a professional football player, returned to Richmond Thursday to talk to campers at the Richmond Police Athletic League (PAL).More >>
English soccer star Wayne Rooney has signed with Major League Soccer's D.C. United.More >>
The Richmond Kickers have named one of their former players as their new head coach for the remainder of the 2018 season.More >>
VCU forward Justin Tillman has agreed to play for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer Leagues. The Heat are scheduled to field a summer league squad in Sacramento, Calif. July 2-5 and in Las Vegas, Nev. from July 6-17.More >>
