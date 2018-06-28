VCU basketball star Mo Alie-Cox speaks to kids at Richmond camp

A former VCU basketball star, now a professional football player, returned to Richmond Thursday to talk to campers at the Richmond Police Athletic League (PAL).

These kids are excited for the camp and ready to take on the summer.

"We doing stuff them all of the week just different activities," said PAL Sports Director Perry Barber.

The camp gives kids a safe place to play sports and do other activities during the summer, plus the police get a chance to connect with kids in their community, hoping to leave a positive impact.

"It teaches me how to be responsible and respectful, to treat people how they want to be treated," said camp participant Caleb.

"My goal is to get all A's and no B's," said camp participant Eli Quaye.

The campers are usually busy playing, but on Thursday, they had a special guest stop by to give them a little motivation: former VCU basketball star and Indianapolis Colt tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

"I like working with kids, because they're always energetic and unpredictable, so they're always happy to see an older person," said Alie-Cox.

He loves what the camp does for the kids during a time of the year that can interrupt their lives.

"During the summer, kids have a lot of free time, could easily get in trouble falling in with the wrong crowd, so I just come and try to spread that message," said Alie-Cox.

Alie-Cox is inspiring the kids to reach for their dreams.

"Makes me want to work harder and get to college," said Caleb.

