New putter doesn't do much for slumping Woods

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
POTOMAC, Md. (AP) - Tiger Woods used a new putter and got the same middling results Thursday in the Quicken Loans National.
Woods battled back from a double bogey with five straight birdie chances from 8 feet or closer. He made only two of them and had to settle for an even-par 70, leaving him at least seven shots out of the lead in the opening round on the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
Andrew Landry set the pace on a difficult, but rain-softened course with a 7-under 63. Landry, who won the Texas Open in April for his first PGA Tour title, also had a new putter in the bag.
All the attention was on Woods, who had hoped a mallet-style putter might help him shake out of a putting slump. It didn't.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
