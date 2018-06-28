AP source: Cavs to make qualifying offer to Rodney Hood - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

AP source: Cavs to make qualifying offer to Rodney Hood

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Cavaliers will extend a $3.4 million qualifying offer to restricted free agent forward Rodney Hood.

The person says the team will make the offer ahead of Friday's midnight deadline. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team is not discussing publicly discussing its plans ahead of free agency starting.

Cleveland.com first reported the team's plans.

The 25-year-old Hood came to Cleveland from Utah in that flurry of trades executed at the Feb. 8 deadline by general manager Koby Altman. Hood struggled to blend into Cleveland's rotation, but he's young, inexpensive and the team believes he can get better.

Hood started Cleveland's first playoff game before losing coach Tyronn Lue's trust. He re-emerged in the Finals and scored 15 points in the Game 3 loss to Golden State.

He averaged 10.8 points in 21 regular-season games with the Cavs.

