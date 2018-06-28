Switzerland and Costa Rica draw 2-2; Swiss advance - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

By GERALD IMRAY
AP Sports Writer

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) - Switzerland has qualified for the round of 16 at the World Cup despite twice losing the lead in a 2-2 draw with Costa Rica, which had already been eliminated.

Costa Rica scored from Bryan Ruiz penalty kick in stoppage time to tie the match on Wednesday night, but it didn't affect Switzerland's progression as the second-place team in Group E.

Brazil topped the group after a 2-0 win over Serbia and will play Mexico. Switzerland will play Sweden.

Bjerim Dzemaili slammed in Switzerland's first goal from close range after being set up by a header from Breel Embolo.

Costa Rica got its first goal in Russia when defender Kendall Waston headed in a corner early in the second to equalize.

Substitute Josip Drmic put Switzerland 2-1 up in the 88th minute. Ruiz's penalty kick hit the crossbar and then bounced in off of goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

