Brazil advances to round of 16 at World Cup, tops Serbia 2-0 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

By FRANK GRIFFITHS
Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) - Worried no more, Brazil is through at the World Cup.

Paulinho and Thiago Silva scored a goal each Wednesday to give the five-time champions a 2-0 victory over Serbia and first place in their group.

Brazil struggled in its opening two matches, first held to a 1-1 draw and then needing late goals to win the other. But they controlled this one.

Paulinho gave his team the lead when he met a lofted ball from Philippe Coutinho in the 36th minute. The defensive midfielder let the ball bounce in front of him near the penalty spot and kicked his right leg in the air to tap it over the goalkeeper's fingertips.

Silva later scored with a powerful header in the 68th from Neymar's corner.

Brazil finished first in Group E and will next face Mexico in the round of 16 on Monday in Samara. Serbia was eliminated, finishing third in the group behind Switzerland.

