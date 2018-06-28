Shocking video: Lightning strikes behind Florida officer

APOPKA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him.
Surveillance video released by the Apopka Police Department shows the bolt lighting up the parking lot Tuesday evening. A canine officer seen placing equipment in the backseat of his police SUV appears startled by the flash and hastily gets into the vehicle's front seat.
In a news release, the police department said the lightning came from a severe storm rolling through downtown Apopka. The lightning strike knocked out power to the police building and damaged multiple electrical transformers.
Firefighters responded due to haze reported in the building, but no damage or injuries were reported. Police said no emergency services were interrupted by the outage.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.More >>
Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.More >>
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityMore >>
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityMore >>
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpMore >>
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpMore >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>
Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to studyMore >>
Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to studyMore >>
The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.More >>
The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.More >>
Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mysteryMore >>
A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mysteryMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banMore >>
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingMore >>
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingMore >>