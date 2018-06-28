Richmond PD to bring back steady blue lights

The Richmond Police Department will once again display steady blue lights on their vehicles beginning July 1.

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham re-instituted the policy due to the Virginia General Assembly’s action to allow the blue lights. During this year’s session, the law regarding colored lights on emergency vehicles was amended to allow a steady display on police cars.

The policy was briefly in place during 2015 when Durham took over as police chief.

“These blue lights are a great way for our officers to be visible in the neighborhoods they serve,” Chief Alfred Durham said. “When the public sees these steady blue lights they’ll know our patrol officers are in their communities serving and protecting the public. These steady blue lights are not a signal for drivers to stop – but please pull over, as usual, for flashing lights. I thank the General Assembly for amending the law to allow these blue beacons of community policing to once again shine across our city.”

