Gas prices expected to increase ahead of 4th of July

Prices are expected to increase ahead of the holiday. (Source: NBC12)

Drivers hitting the road next week for the 4th of July should expect to be shelling out more money for gas.

According to GasBuddy, the average gas price is expected to be $2.90 per gallon – which is the highest it's been since 2014 when the national average was $3.66.

Gas prices surged to $73 per barrel on Wednesday, also being the highest since 2014.

Gas purchases are projected to cost travelers $1.02 billion more than last year, according to GasBuddy.

Right now, the average cost in Virginia is $2.60 per gallon, with $2.29 being the lowest in Vinton.

The lowest price in Richmond is sitting at $2.36 at the Sunoco along West Broad Street & Skipwith Road, according to GasBuddy.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12