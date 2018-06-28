Police: Man hit by vehicle on I-95 after pursuit

Police say the man ran across the interstate and was hit. (Source: VDOT)

A man is fighting for his life after police say he tried to run from an officer on I-95 on Thursday afternoon.

Police say just before 1 p.m., a Chesterfield officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on southbound Chippenham Parkway near Jefferson Davis Highway.

The officer smelled marijuana and then attempted to detain the driver, who then fled.

The officer pursued the vehicle - a four-door Toyota Camry - onto northbound I-95. The suspect then struck another vehicle, police said.

The suspect's vehicle came to a stop on the right shoulder. The suspect then got out of his vehicle, ran across the northbound lanes, crossed the barrier and then ran onto southbound I-95 where he was struck by a vehicle, police said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident shut down all the northbound lanes of I-95 and all but one southbound lane for about an hour.

The incident remains under investigation.

