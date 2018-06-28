Russian crackdown on women-shaming online during World Cup

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia's leading social network is cracking down on chat groups created to shame women during the World cup amid growing complaints of sexist abuse during the tournament.
Social network VKontakte told The Associated Press on Thursday that it issued warnings to the administrators of such groups. VKontakte reminded administrators that "offensive behavior is unacceptable" and told them to better moderate their sites, including blocking content.
But sexist comments continued to appear Thursday on at least one of the targeted sites, which was named after an offensive Portuguese phrase for the female anatomy.
The site's administrators openly criticize what they call inappropriate behavior by Russian women who celebrate with foreign fans during the World Cup.
Several female fans, journalists and others have complained of groping, sexist comments or other misconduct at the World Cup, being hosted in 11 Russian cities.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
