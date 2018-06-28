Which team is most likely to be next 1st-time CFP team

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
In four seasons of the College Football Playoff a total of nine programs have filled the 16 semifinal spots. Which teams could be next to crack into the football's final four?
AP voter Matt Brown, an editor and writer for The Athletics' All-American vertical, says Michigan or Penn State are among the most likely to be a first-time playoff participant. AP college football writer Ralph Russo suggests another Big Ten team or maybe Miami.
Brown joins Russo for the "AP Top 25 College Football Podcast" where they talk the history of people complaining about too many college football bowls, the future of the playoff and potential breakout teams for 2018. Could Boston College be this season's North Carolina State in the Atlantic Coast Conference? What about Kansas State in the Big 12?
