Hanover superintendent named Virginia PTA Superintendent of the Year

The Virginia PTA has named Hanover County Public Schools’ superintendent as the 2018 Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. Michael Gill has served as superintendent since 2015.

The Virginia PTA selects a superintendent who demonstrates commitment to helping children reach his or her full potential.

“His unwavering commitment to education in Hanover County is evident in all that he does and greatly assists the PTA in achieving our mission of helping all students reach their fullest potential,” Virginia PTA Secretary Sharon Abernathy said.

During his time as superintendent, Gill has helped further student achievement and community involvement.

“The strong partnership with our PTAs, families, and community is vital to our students’ continued success. We are a direct reflection of the community we serve, and Hanover County Public Schools is thriving because of the high levels of parent and community engagement and support that we have enjoyed for so many years,” Gill said.

The Virginia PTA will present the award during its Central Regional Summer Leadership Training in July.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12