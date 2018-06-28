The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 17-year-old girl last seen Sunday morning.More >>
According to VSP, the victims were standing outside a car when then were struck by another vehicle.More >>
Hanover superintendent named Virginia PTA Superintendent of the Year The Virginia PTA has named Hanover County Public Schools’ superintendent as the 2018 Superintendent of the Year.More >>
The DMV said in a press release that the fee had not been adjusted since the 1980 and remains lower than similar fees charged by other states.More >>
Construction is underway on a new building at Hanover Square on Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville that will house two new restaurants.More >>
After months of unexplained stomach issues, pain, and weight gain a Montgomery woman now has answers.More >>
A Mississippi family has mixed feelings of mourning and pride after a man saved a child's life, but tragically lost his own.More >>
The bull snake was too smart to get tossed by the windshield wipers, latching on and then retreating under the hood, forcing the man to pull his car over.More >>
The man has reportedly called authorities to get him a glass of milk and to retrieve his cellphone for across the room.More >>
About a third of breakfasts are eaten away from home, making the healthfulness of fast-food breakfasts that much more important.More >>
While their mother faces child abuse charges, the 6-and 10-year-old boys have been placed in the care of social services.More >>
Firefighters captured the snake and cut off its head.More >>
The second day of testimony in the murder trial of Joshua Peterman began Wednesday morning with more graphic details about the 2015 murder of Tena Broadus.More >>
A Mountain Brook family has a warning for you before you and your kids jump into the pool this summer—check for snakes—everywhere.More >>
Anthony Avalos was found unconscious at his apartment last week. He died the next day after being taken off life support.More >>
