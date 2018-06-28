Vehicle title fees to increase by $5

The fee is increasing from $10 to $15. (Source: NBC12)

Vehicle title fees will increase starting July 1.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will be charging $15 moving forward. The fee had been $10.

The DMV said in a press release that the fee had not been adjusted since the 1980 and remains lower than similar fees charged by other states.

Additionally, registration extensions can be applied for if the vehicle’s owner has outstanding tolls at the time of registration.

A one-month extension is available if the registration period will end within the calendar month of their registration renewal being withheld due to unpaid tolls.

The extension will come with a $10 administration fee and a fee for a one-month renewal.

For additional information, visit the DMV website.

Motorists with unpaid taxes will have 90 days to register a newly purchased vehicle, during which time the delinquent taxes must be paid.

