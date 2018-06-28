Panera, Chipotle coming to Hanover Square shopping center

An artists rendering shows what the new building will look like when it's completed. (Source: Brixmor)

Construction is underway on a new building at Hanover Square on Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville that will house two new restaurants.

A spokesperson with Brixmor, the shopping center owner, confirmed that the building will house a Panera Bread and a Chipotle.

The new building will also house two other businesses, but leases for those spaces have not yet been finalized.

The shopping center currently is anchored by Kohl's and Hobby Lobby, and includes retailers such as GameStop, Mattress Firm and Payless. There's also a Gold's Gym at Hanover Square.

The building for the restaurants will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018. Opening dates have not yet been set.

