17 Chesterfield County schools receive state education awards

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Seventeen Chesterfield County schools have been awarded the 2018 Virginia Index of Performance awards for advanced learning and achievement.

The state awards recognize public schools that exceed the state and federal minimums established by the governor and state boards.

2018 Governor’s Award for Educational Excellence:

  • Robious Elementary
  • Bettie Weaver Elementary
  • Cosby High

2018 Virginia Board of Education Excellence Award:

  • Enon Elementary
  • Greenfield Elementary
  • Winterpock Elementary
  • Woolridge Elementary
  • Midlothian Middle
  • Tomahawk Creek Middle
  • Midlothian High

Virginia Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Award:

  • Bon Air Elementary
  • Clover Hill Elementary
  • Gordon Elementary
  • Grange Hall Elementary
  • Swift Creek Elementary
  • Watkins Elementary
  • Robious Middle

