17 Chesterfield County schools receive state education awards

Seventeen Chesterfield County schools have been awarded the 2018 Virginia Index of Performance awards for advanced learning and achievement.

The state awards recognize public schools that exceed the state and federal minimums established by the governor and state boards.

2018 Governor’s Award for Educational Excellence:

Robious Elementary

Bettie Weaver Elementary

Cosby High

2018 Virginia Board of Education Excellence Award:

Enon Elementary

Greenfield Elementary

Winterpock Elementary

Woolridge Elementary

Midlothian Middle

Tomahawk Creek Middle

Midlothian High

Virginia Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Award:

Bon Air Elementary

Clover Hill Elementary

Gordon Elementary

Grange Hall Elementary

Swift Creek Elementary

Watkins Elementary

Robious Middle

