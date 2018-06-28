First Alert: Summertime heat building

Our extended string of hot days has begun, and will peak this weekend through Monday over the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. So far this month of June we've had just a handful of days with 90-degree plus temperatures, so overall we've been pretty lucky. High pressure ridging that's building over the East will assure us of our first real multi-day taste of summer, but hey, it's Richmond, and this is normally what summer is all about.

While temperatures will be hot (low to mid 90s), and humidity at typical summertime levels, we are not expecting "extreme" heat, where heat index values exceed 105 (Advisory levels). Even so, with the heat index still potentially reaching just above 100, you'll need to be extra alert and take it easy with outdoor activities. The hottest days, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday,should see highs generally in the mid 90s, which would not set records. Temperatures should drop just a bit after Monday, although we'll still see highs in the lower 90s.

An additional note, there is no significant chance for any widespread showers through the middle of next week, so seems we actually might be wishing for some rain by then. Such are the ups and downs of weather.