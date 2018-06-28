Virginia is America’s most patriotic state

When it comes to which state bleeds the most red, white and blue – Virginia takes the top spot for 2018.

A study done by WalletHub looked at 13 key indicators of patriotism, including enlisted military to the share of how many adults voted in the 2016 presidential election.

When looking at all of the data gathered, Virginia took first place – followed by Alaska, Wyoming, South Carolina and Idaho round out the top five. The five least patriotic states were Connecticut, New York, Illinois, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Massachusetts coming in last.

