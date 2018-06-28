English soccer star Wayne Rooney signs with DC United

English soccer star Wayne Rooney has signed with Major League Soccer's D.C. United.More >>
The Richmond Kickers have named one of their former players as their new head coach for the remainder of the 2018 season.More >>
VCU forward Justin Tillman has agreed to play for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer Leagues. The Heat are scheduled to field a summer league squad in Sacramento, Calif. July 2-5 and in Las Vegas, Nev. from July 6-17.More >>
Virginia guard Devon Hall was selected in the second round of Thursday's NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder (53rd overall). He becomes the fifth UVA player since 2012 to hear his named called on draft night.More >>
