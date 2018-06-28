English soccer star Wayne Rooney signs with DC United

WASHINGTON (AP) - English soccer star Wayne Rooney has signed with Major League Soccer's D.C. United.
Rooney, 32, is the all-time leading scorer for England's national team and Manchester United in the Premier League. D.C. United announced the long-reported signing Thursday, hours after Rooney posted to Twitter a photo of himself on a plane with an emoji of the American flag.
Rooney said it was a career ambition to move to the United States and play in MLS. He had most recently been with Everton, where he scored 11 goals in 40 games.
Adding Rooney gives D.C. United a star as it opens its new stadium in Southeast Washington in July. The club is 2-4-6 and in last place in the Eastern Conference.
General manager Dave Kasper called Rooney a world-class player who elevates those around him with his work ethic and winning mentality.
