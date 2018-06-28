Capitals re-sign playoff star Smith-Pelly to 1-year deal

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - The Washington Capitals have re-signed playoff star Devante Smith-Pelly to a $1 million, 1-year contract.
General manager Brian MacLellan announced the deal Thursday, less than 72 hours after not tendering a qualifying offer to the restricted free agent forward. The Capitals said at the time they were still negotiating with Smith-Pelly, who scored seven goals on their Stanley Cup run.
Smith-Pelly gets a raise from the league-minimum $650,000 he made last season when the Capitals gave him a chance after New Jersey bought him out. The 26-year-old, whom MacLellan called a "project" upon signing him and who was no lock to make the roster, put up seven goals and nine assists in 75 regular-season games and then had two game-winners during his scoring tear in the playoffs.
