Oklahoma governor: Vote opens door to recreational marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she respects voters' wishes but is concerned that the approval of medical marijuana "opens the door" for recreational use.

Voters easily approved a state question Tuesday to allow cannabis to be used as medicine in the state.

The term-limited Republican governor said she and other state officials are responsible for public health and safety, and that they'll work to determine how to add proper regulatory framework for medical marijuana.

State health officials will meet July 10 to consider emergency rules for the new Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

Voters came out in droves to vote on the issue, which made it onto Oklahoma's ballot through a signature drive. The Oklahoma State Election Board says more votes were cast on the marijuana question than in the 2014 general election.

