LeBron James to opt out of contract with Cleveland Cavaliers and become free agent, reports say

It's fair to say Richmond is a city of murals, and you can find one of the newest ones in Church Hill.
A Hampton postal worker is accused of being involved in a scheme to get 220 pounds of marijuana over the course of a year.
There are hundreds of new laws that go into effect starting on July 1, which were all passed during the 2018 General Assembly session.
While in Montreal to film a movie with Jennifer Anniston, Sandler happened upon a couple taking their wedding pictures.
A Hopewell man and four dogs are dead following a late-night fire Thursday.
The gunman, who shot through the glass doors to gain entry to the newsroom, mutilated his fingers in an effort to thwart police from getting his fingerprints.
Staffers hid under desks, praying for it to end. When it did, they turned to the surreal, unthinkable task of reporting a shooting that had just targeted them.
The young man's last act was to push the 5-year-old out of the river and toward his father.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Marshals Service will hold a joint press conference on Thursday at 11: 30 a.m. to provide an update on a shooting where a number of people have been arrested in the death of a 17-year-old student-athlete.
Things did not go well for Brittany Burke, 29, who is charged with obstructing an officer and mischief.
The Glynn County Police Department has confirmed three people died after an apparent standoff with law enforcement.
Authorities in Pearl River County are looking a married couple after human remains were found inside their home.
After months of unexplained stomach issues, pain, and weight gain a Montgomery woman now has answers.
The granddaughter shared the experience on social media and got many responses coming to her grandmother's defense.
