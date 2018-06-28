Car overturns on I-95 in Richmond

Traffic is backed up for several miles. (Source: VDOT)

One lane of I-95 south is closed in Richmond after a car overturned Thursday morning.

Images from VDOT camera show the vehicle leaning against the concrete barrier in the median just before the Chamberlayne Avenue exit.

The crash is causing major backups on I-95 south through the interchange with I-64 to Glenside Drive on I-64 east and Parham Road on I-95 south. I-95 north is also slowed by the crash. A northbound lane was closed while the car was removed.

There has been no word on if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12