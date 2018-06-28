NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 28

Here’s a quick look at your morning news:

Three people were killed on Route 288 after being hit by a vehicle. The victims had stopped because the car they were in had hit an animal.

Anthony Kennedy is retiring from the Supreme Court and the list of questions about what that means is virtually endless.

People are making fun of Richmond because "The Bachelorette" filmed here and WE ARE NOT HAVING IT!!

Changes to Virginia’s alcohol laws go into effect Sunday.

It’s summer. That’s all you really need to know.

Thursday, June 28 – National Bomb Pop Day

Doctors removed a 50-pound ovarian cyst from a woman in Alabama.

Even in the summer, you can have a snowball.

"Human beings do things for a reason, even if sometimes it’s the wrong reason." – Tom Hanks

