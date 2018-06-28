New RVA donut shop debuts & also serves alcohol - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

New RVA donut shop debuts & also serves alcohol

By Riccard Gavilan, Producer
Connect

Donut fans... the wait is over.
"Hot Diggity Donuts" debuts in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood Thursday June 28.

The donut shop, at 1213 Hull Street, is not far from Croaker's Spot.

It offers made-to-order, fried sourdough donuts.

But it's not just about coffee and donuts at "Hot Diggity Donuts."

The owners will also sell beer, wine and cocktails.

This is the first of several new restaurants from developers Michael and Laura Hild.

HOURS

Monday - Wednesday | 7am – 2pm, 5pm - 10pm
Thursday – Friday  | 7am – 2pm, 5pm - 12am
Saturday | 8am - 12am
Sunday | 8am - 10pm

https://www.hotdiggitydonuts.com/

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

