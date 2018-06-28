Staples Mill Amtrak station debuts new parking expansion

The parking lot expansion project at Amtrak's busiest southeast station officially opens Thursday.

The Staples Mill Road Station parking lot previously held 274 spaces for Amtrak passengers boarding the train at Staples Mill, but now has 589.

It also includes a dedicated bus loading zone, bike racks, taxi/ride-share parking, improved pedestrian accommodations, additional ADA parking and two entrances via Staples Mill Road and Bremner Boulevard.

The construction began in August 2017.

In addition to parking, the project includes ADA-compliant improvements to the bathrooms as well as ADA access on the platform. New LED lighting and signage has been added as well.

Amtrak saw an increase in ridership in Virginia, especially at the Staples Mill Station. In 2017, 373, 832 riders used the Staples Mille Road station. The Main Street station saw 46,354 riders.

Ridership for its Fiscal Year, which ended Sept. 30, 2017.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the Virginia Department of Transportation partnered on construction of the $8.3 million project.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12