Staples Mill Amtrak station debuts new parking expansion

Images from VDOT camera show the vehicle leaning against the concrete barrier in the median.More >>
Images from VDOT camera show the vehicle leaning against the concrete barrier in the median.More >>
Hot Diggity Donuts debuts in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood Thursday with made-to-order fried sourdough donuts.More >>
Hot Diggity Donuts debuts in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood Thursday with made-to-order fried sourdough donuts.More >>
Police are looking for three suspects.More >>
Police are looking for three suspects.More >>
In addition to parking, the project includes ADA-compliant improvements to the bathrooms as well as ADA access on the platform. New LED lighting and signage has been added as well.More >>
In addition to parking, the project includes ADA-compliant improvements to the bathrooms as well as ADA access on the platform. New LED lighting and signage has been added as well.More >>
Here’s a quick look at your morning news.More >>
Here’s a quick look at your morning news.More >>
Firefighters captured the snake and cut off its head.More >>
Firefighters captured the snake and cut off its head.More >>
While their mother faces child abuse charges, the 6-and 10-year-old boys have been placed in the care of social services.More >>
While their mother faces child abuse charges, the 6-and 10-year-old boys have been placed in the care of social services.More >>
A Mississippi family has mixed feelings of mourning and pride after a man saved a child's life, but tragically lost his own.More >>
A Mississippi family has mixed feelings of mourning and pride after a man saved a child's life, but tragically lost his own.More >>
A Mountain Brook family has a warning for you before you and your kids jump into the pool this summer—check for snakes—everywhere.More >>
A Mountain Brook family has a warning for you before you and your kids jump into the pool this summer—check for snakes—everywhere.More >>
The second day of testimony in the murder trial of Joshua Peterman began Wednesday morning with more graphic details about the 2015 murder of Tena Broadus.More >>
The second day of testimony in the murder trial of Joshua Peterman began Wednesday morning with more graphic details about the 2015 murder of Tena Broadus.More >>
More than a dozen first responders cut through the ductwork and got the boy out within 20 minutes.More >>
More than a dozen first responders cut through the ductwork and got the boy out within 20 minutes.More >>
A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.More >>
A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.More >>
Police say a pregnant woman fought back and was able to get away from the man that tried to rape her near the LeBlond Rec Center.More >>
Police say a pregnant woman fought back and was able to get away from the man that tried to rape her near the LeBlond Rec Center.More >>
Before being found, Kamiyah Vicks was last seen near a wooded area that borders the Lakeshore neighborhood, where the child's mother lives, in Port Wentworth.More >>
Before being found, Kamiyah Vicks was last seen near a wooded area that borders the Lakeshore neighborhood, where the child's mother lives, in Port Wentworth.More >>
After months of unexplained stomach issues, pain, and weight gain a Montgomery woman now has answers.More >>
After months of unexplained stomach issues, pain, and weight gain a Montgomery woman now has answers.More >>