Three people struck & killed outside car on Rt. 288

By Riccard Gavilan, Producer
Police are investigating an accident where three people were struck and killed outside their car on Rt. 288 in Goochland.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Virginia State Police responded to a two vehicle crash at southbound Route 288 at West Creek Parkway.  

According to State Police, the preliminary investigation reveals that a 4-door sedan was pulled over in the left lane and shoulder after being involved in an animal crash. 
 A small AUDI vehicle traveling southbound came upon the sedan with three people standing outside.  Those three people were struck by the AUDI and died due to their injuries at the scene. The driver of the AUDI declined medical attention.  
It is unknown at this preliminary stage of the investigation the location of the victims prior to the crash and or their involvement with the crash.  
VDOT is assisting with the road closures and Goochland Fire and EMS are also assisting with the scene.  
The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.  
 An updated release will be provided once all proper notifications have been made.  
Message from VDOT:
4AM UPDATE: All northbound and southbound lanes are now open. The detour has been lifted.
2AM:
 All southbound lanes remain closed following a crash on Route 288 in Goochland County near West Creek Parkway. The northbound left lane also remains closed. Cleanup is expected to take several hours. During this time, drivers should use the following posted detour:
 
Traffic is being diverted off at Tuckahoe Creek Parkway to Hockett Road (Route 623) south to River Road/Patterson Avenue (Route 6) west back to Route 288 south. Expect delays.
Drivers should follow the posted detour until further notice
Look for live updates on this accident investigation and the traffic impact on "12News Today" starting at 4:30 a.m.

