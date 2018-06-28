Man shot in Shockoe Bottom home invasion

Richmond Police are investigating a shooting, where a man was shot during a home invasion.

Police responded just before 1a.m. Thursday near the intersection of N.18th Street and Main Street.

The victim was grazed with a bullet, and has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say nothing was taken, but they are currently looking for three suspects.

Call Crime Stoppers at 780-100, if you can help.

