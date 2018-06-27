APNewsBreak: 2 Atlantic City casinos open a day early - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

APNewsBreak: 2 Atlantic City casinos open a day early

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Atlantic City's newest casinos threw open their doors to gamblers Wednesday - a day earlier than scheduled.

The previously shuttered Hard Rock and the Ocean Resort Casino were supposed to open Thursday, but both received permission Wednesday afternoon from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement to begin full operations, and both immediately started letting gamblers inside.

Both properties still plan elaborate grand openings Thursday.

David Rebuck, director of the gaming enforcement division, said Hard Rock was cleared for full operations as of 3 p.m., and Ocean Resort as of 5:45 p.m. Both wasted little time letting gamblers inside - even as they pleaded for people to come to their scheduled grand openings on Thursday.

"I am holding the certificate in my hand, and I couldn't be happier," Bruce Deifik, Ocean Resort's owner, told The Associated Press.

"We are open for business and everyone is welcome right now," added Frank Leone, the casino's CEO.

Hard Rock, in particular, did not want to take away from the impact of its Thursday grand opening, which will include celebrities and a mass guitar smashing on the Boardwalk before noon.

"People are already coming through the doors," said Todd Moyer, Hard Rock's senior vice president of marketing. "Our official grand opening is tomorrow and we are still working toward it, but the heavy lifting has been done. I liken it to 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' on cable, where the things they get done in the last few hours are amazing."

The Hard Rock is the former Trump Taj Mahal, and Ocean Resort is the former Revel.

They were two of the five Atlantic City casinos that had shut down since 2014. Together, they will restore about 6,000 of the 11,000 jobs that were lost in the shutdowns.

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

