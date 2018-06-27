Jury: Dr. Dre's Beats headphones owes ex-partner $25 million - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Jury: Dr. Dre's Beats headphones owes ex-partner $25 million

By ANDREW DALTON
AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A jury on Wednesday found that Dr. Dre, music mogul Jimmy Iovine and their headphone company Beats Electronics LLC owe a former partner $25.2 million in royalties.

The Los Angeles Superior Court jury found Wednesday by a 9-3 margin that Beats breached a contract with Steven Lamar and his company Jibe Audio.

Dr. Dre and Iovine, the music producer and co-founder of Interscope Records, were not in court for the verdict. Both testified during the three-week trial and sat in the audience for opening statements.

The suit said Lamar in 2006 came to Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, with the idea for celebrity-endorsed headphones. Attorneys for Lamar contended he was owed over $130 million for a dozen different models of headphones.

The defendants acknowledged that Lamar was involved in initial plans, but argued he was only owed for one product, the original Studio model, and was already paid.

"The jury really validated our theory of the case, that Mr. Lamar was involved in the founding of Beats," Lamar's attorney Stephen E. Morrissey said outside court. "It's not everything we were asking for, but we're happy."

Lamar said the award could grow because of future sales of headphones still on the market.

Beats attorneys declined comment outside court.

A minimum of nine jurors had to agree to reach a verdict.

The verdict, reached after three days of deliberations, did not break down separate amounts to be paid by each defendant. Beats, which added a music streaming service after its 2006 founding as a headphone company, was acquired by Apple in a $3 billion deal in May of 2014. The lawsuit was filed four months earlier and does not name Apple as a defendant.

Apple representatives did not immediately respond to phone calls and emails seeking comment.

The $25.2 million award is pocket change for Apple. Based on earnings in the past fiscal year, it generates that much revenue, on average, every hour of the day.

___

Follow Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case

    Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case

    Monday, June 25 2018 9:44 AM EDT2018-06-25 13:44:14 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-06-28 13:30:02 GMT
    The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer." (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer." (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."

    More >>

    The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."

    More >>

  • Disney's bid for Fox clears US antitrust hurdle

    Disney's bid for Fox clears US antitrust hurdle

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-06-27 17:51:34 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-06-28 13:23:18 GMT
    The Walt Disney Co. has won U.S. antitrust approval for its $71.3 billion bid for Fox's entertainment assets. (Source: Walt Disney Co./CNN)The Walt Disney Co. has won U.S. antitrust approval for its $71.3 billion bid for Fox's entertainment assets. (Source: Walt Disney Co./CNN)

    The Walt Disney Co. has won U.S. antitrust approval for its $71.3 billion bid for Fox's entertainment assets.

    More >>

    The Walt Disney Co. has won U.S. antitrust approval for its $71.3 billion bid for Fox's entertainment assets.

    More >>

  • Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-06-24 18:53:52 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-06-28 13:16:34 GMT
    (Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly