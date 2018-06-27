Jury: Dr. Dre's Beats headphones owes ex-partner $25.2M - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Jury: Dr. Dre's Beats headphones owes ex-partner $25.2M

By ANDREW DALTON
AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A jury on Wednesday found that Dr. Dre, music mogul Jimmy Iovine and their headphone company Beats Electronics owe a former partner $25.2 million in royalties.

The Los Angeles Superior Court jury found Wednesday by a narrow 9-3 margin that Beats breached a contract with Steven Lamar and his company Jibe Audio.

Dr. Dre and Iovine, the music producer and co-founder of Interscope Records, were not in court for the verdict. Both testified during the three-week trial and sat in the audience for opening statements.

The suit said Lamar in 2006 came to Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, with the idea for celebrity-endorsed headphones. Attorneys for Lamar contended he was owed over $130 million for a dozen different models of headphones.

The defendants acknowledged that Lamar was involved in initial plans, but argued he was only owed for one product, the original Studio model, and was already paid.

"The jury really validated our theory of the case, that Mr. Lamar was involved in the founding of Beats," Lamar's attorney Stephen E. Morrissey said outside court. "It's not everything we were asking for, but we're happy."

Lamar said the award could grow because of future sales of headphones still on the market.

Beats attorneys declined comment outside court.

A minimum of nine jurors had to agree to reach a verdict.

The verdict, reached after three days of deliberations, did not break down separate amounts to be paid by each defendant. Beats, which added a music streaming service after its 2006 founding as a headphone company, was acquired by Apple Music in a $3 billion deal in May of 2014. The lawsuit was filed four months earlier and does not name Apple as a defendant.

Apple Music representatives did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The $25.2 award is pocket change for Apple. Based on earnings in the past fiscal year, it generates that much revenue, on average, every hour of the day.

___

Follow Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • California gives Cheech's Chicano art museum $9.7 million

    California gives Cheech's Chicano art museum $9.7 million

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 9:13 PM EDT2018-06-28 01:13:17 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 9:13 PM EDT2018-06-28 01:13:17 GMT
    Months after California legalized recreational marijuana the state is giving stoner comedian Cheech Marin's Chicano art museum $9.7 million.More >>
    Months after California legalized recreational marijuana the state is giving stoner comedian Cheech Marin's Chicano art museum $9.7 million.More >>

  • Fans weep, hug, sing at casket of slain rapper XXXTentacion

    Fans weep, hug, sing at casket of slain rapper XXXTentacion

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-06-27 14:25:32 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 9:13 PM EDT2018-06-28 01:13:15 GMT
    (Tuesday, June 19, 2018,/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo, fans and community members light candles as they gather at a vigil for rap singer XXXTentacion in Deerfield Beach, Fla., near the site where the troubled...(Tuesday, June 19, 2018,/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo, fans and community members light candles as they gather at a vigil for rap singer XXXTentacion in Deerfield Beach, Fla., near the site where the troubled...
    Family and friends are gathering to remember XXXTentacion who was gunned down in Florida while shopping for a motorcycle.More >>
    Family and friends are gathering to remember XXXTentacion who was gunned down in Florida while shopping for a motorcycle.More >>

  • Exhibition explores Michael Jackson as artists' inspiration

    Exhibition explores Michael Jackson as artists' inspiration

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-06-27 14:35:45 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 9:13 PM EDT2018-06-28 01:13:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Visitors look at an artwork by Hank Willis Thomas on display at the Michael Jackson: On The Wall exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. TA new art exhibition in London depicts Mi...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Visitors look at an artwork by Hank Willis Thomas on display at the Michael Jackson: On The Wall exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. TA new art exhibition in London depicts Mi...
    A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery.More >>
    A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly