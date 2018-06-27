Burglary suspects posed as city workers to enter elderly couple's home

The burglary suspects claimed to be with the city to run tests on the water. (Source: NBC12)

Neighbors in the Museum District are on high alert after two men, claiming to be water company employees, burglarized an elderly couple's home.

The crime happened Tuesday night around 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of Park Avenue. Neighbors are trying to come to grips with the unusual burglary.

"It's a little scary. It happened so close by," said Rachel Sard.

The elderly couple's son posted in the Next Door app, saying his mother was followed by the two men while she was walking home. She went inside, and that's when she heard a knock and opened the door.

The two men said they needed to run a few test to on the water pipes. One suspect even flashed a badge, convincing the couple to let them in their house.

The victims went to the bathroom to turn on the water. 20 minutes later, the men were gone - along with several items from the house.

"We always walk around the streets at night time. It's kind of how we get our exercise. I run around here all the time, so its a little alarming to know that happened," said Sard.

Personnal Safety Expert Mike Jones says to avoid this happening to you, start with being aware on the way home.

"Don't disappear into your phone. Don't disappear into the problems of the day, wondering about how you're going to solve them. Pay attention now," said Jones.

If someone knocks on your door claiming to work for the city, Jones says to ask for their work ID badge and look for a uniform. If you're still suspicious, do not hesitate to close the door and call the city.

"Say, 'hey, do you have anyone coming out to my house?' and any legitimate employee will say 'fine, please call and check,'" said Jones.

He says above all, trust your instincts if something feels off.

Right now, police are still in the early stages of their investigation. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

