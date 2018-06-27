Pharrell Williams has high hopes for Virginia media industry

A Richmond Marine veteran will reunite with his military dog after years of fighting overseas and stateside dealing with another battle - cancer.More >>
Neighbors in the Museum District are on high alert after two men, claiming to be water company employees, burglarized an elderly couple's home.More >>
Virginia-born musician, producer and entrepreneur, Pharrell Williams, has high hopes in capitalizing on the expanding media industry.More >>
A crash involving a GRTC bus has shut down Route 60 in Henrico in both directions at JB Finley near the airport.More >>
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Roberts Avenue, near the Jessie Lee Apartments.More >>
A Mountain Brook family has a warning for you before you and your kids jump into the pool this summer—check for snakes—everywhere.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gathered Wednesday with family and tearfully talked about the passing of his wife Bridgett and her battle with mental illness.More >>
The second day of testimony is underway in the murder trial of Joshua Peterman, who is accused of killing Tena Broadus in 2015.More >>
A father of 11, Jackson was famous for creating the Jackson Five, a musical group composed of his children, the most famous among them being Michael and Janet.More >>
Anthony Avalos died June 20 from what his mother called an accident. Authorities aren't so sure.More >>
A Pascagoula couple is now facing a more than 50 criminal charges after 11 dogs were discovered in their home last week.More >>
Before being found, Kamiyah Vicks was last seen near a wooded area that borders the Lakeshore neighborhood, where the child's mother lives, in Port Wentworth.More >>
The Coryell Memorial Hospital said they are evacuating patients after an explosion at the hospital on Tuesday.More >>
